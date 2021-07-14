Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

