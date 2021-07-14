Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
FRG stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
