Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

FRG stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

