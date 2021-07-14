Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

