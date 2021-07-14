Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of FSP opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.