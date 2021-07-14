Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 155,699 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $215,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

XPO stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.57. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

