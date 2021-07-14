Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 49,390 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the quarter. Nevro accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nevro worth $304,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. 3,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.99 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

