Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 998,645 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,645 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.11% of DraftKings worth $271,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 178,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554,258. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

