Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 311 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $281.62. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.