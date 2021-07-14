Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5,028.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

