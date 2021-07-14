Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

