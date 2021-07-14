Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,504,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

