Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

