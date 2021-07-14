Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

