Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.37

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 7469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.