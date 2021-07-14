Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,769 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

