Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,769 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.