Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($55.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching €34.00 ($40.00). The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.10. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

