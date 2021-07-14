Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.78

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 35181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FJTSY. downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

