Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 1,163.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FFHL opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

