FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Redwood Trust, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.