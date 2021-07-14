FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.19. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

BNS opened at C$79.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

