FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aeva Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

