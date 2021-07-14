Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Vy Global Growth worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGG stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

