Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBACU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $402,000.

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

