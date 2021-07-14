Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

TMPM stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

