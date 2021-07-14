Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,648 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 140,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.