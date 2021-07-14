Gail M. Sasaki Sells 75,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 75,000 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

NLST stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,716. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

