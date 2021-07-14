Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.