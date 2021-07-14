GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 11,193 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86.

On Thursday, May 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $516,086.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

NYSE:GBL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The company has a market cap of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 28.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.