Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 84,237 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jonathan Burrell sold 65,763 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $9,189,063.99.

GRMN stock opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $149.99.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.