GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $51,314.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00395563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

