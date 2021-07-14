Geberit’s (GBERY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Geberit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17. Geberit has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $79.26.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

