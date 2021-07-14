Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 349,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

