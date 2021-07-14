Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $641.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

