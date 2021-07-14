General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

