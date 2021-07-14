Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Douglas Kerr Sells 3,518 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 117,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.