Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00007192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $237,734.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00850257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

