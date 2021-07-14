Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.49

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 11959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

