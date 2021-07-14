Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.16 Million

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $470.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.74 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 38,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

