Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 330,815 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Chimerix worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

