Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GMRE opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.95 million, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

