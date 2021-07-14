Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

