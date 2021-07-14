Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $653.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

