Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,251 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $737.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.