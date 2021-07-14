Germaine Cota Sells 1,857 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.

On Friday, April 16th, Germaine Cota sold 82 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $2,748.64.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in 8X8 by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

