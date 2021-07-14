Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.97. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 562,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 295.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

