Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Glaukos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

