Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $62.22

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.22, but opened at $63.98. Global-e Online shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 1,161 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

