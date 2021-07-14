Global Gp Llc Acquires 43,955 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 43,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,367.95.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Global Gp Llc acquired 16,224 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $436,425.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Global Partners by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

