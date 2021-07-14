Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 387,812 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

