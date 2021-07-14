Global Social Chain Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $143,848.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00850755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

